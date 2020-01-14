A woman accused of fatally shooting a customer after he spit on her at an east Tulsa fast food restaurant pleaded guilty Monday.
Deionna Young pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years Monday in Tulsa County District Court. Young was arrested March 25 after reportedly shooting and killing Desean Tallent, 25, two days earlier.
Tallent and Young reportedly got into an altercation while Young was working at the Arby's at 41st Street and Garnett Road late in the evening of March 23. Young was the store's manager, and Tallent reportedly threatened and assaulted her by spitting on her.
About an hour later, Tallent returned to the store, but this time police said Young followed Tallent from the store in her car north on Garnett Road. Young reportedly fired one shot with an unlicensed .45-caliber handgun at Tallent's Chevrolet Tahoe and returned to work.
The bullet struck Tallent in the upper torso, and he later crashed into the entrance of a Walmart Neighborhood Market at 31st and Garnett, according to a news release. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Young will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections, with the remaining five years suspended, according to court records. Her jury trial was scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday.