A former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate who is jailed without bond on felony charges related to the shooting of a process server and allegations of threats leveled online against the University of Tulsa pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged Christopher Jonathan Barnett on July 25 with threatening an act of violence one day after his arrest for shooting a process server during an altercation at his south Tulsa residence. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Barnett, who was initially accused of shooting with intent to kill, with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
In a court appearance Thursday morning, Special Judge David Guten set Barnett's preliminary hearing on both cases for Aug. 26. Special Judge April Seibert on Monday determined Barnett, whose bond she set at $1 million on Friday, should be held without bond after prosecutors asked her to reconsider her decision and after watching video footage of the shooting.
Brendan McHugh, one of Barnett's attorneys, released two videos of the incident to the media after Thursday's proceedings. Neither video clip has audio, but one video shows the process server speaking at the front door, with him leaning in at one point to possibly better hear the conversation.
At about 40 seconds into the clip, the process server walks away from the door to the front yard, but turns around while he is standing in Barnett's lawn. While he is speaking from the lawn, a shot is fired at the 51-second mark on the video.
Trey Barnett, Chris Barnett's husband, testified during Monday's bond hearing and said he believed the videos Seibert saw were altered to remove an attempt by the process server to goad Chris Barnett to fight outside their house.
The Tulsa World showed Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier the video McHugh provided to the media, and Collier said the clip is identical to what Seibert viewed before rendering her bond decision. Collier also said the process server had an audio recording of the encounter that matched what could be seen in the videos.
A probable cause affidavit alleges Barnett Google searched "Can you legally shoot a process server?," though Trey Barnett said that search occurred around the time he had a separate altercation with a different process server. Collier on Monday noted police discovered evidence indicating Chris Barnett at one point said the only good process server was a dead one.
McHugh on Thursday notified Guten that he filed a motion requesting Barnett be considered immune from prosecution under Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground Law, which Guten and Collier said would need to be presented before Barnett's assigned trial judge.
Guten declined Barnett's request to reconsider his bond, saying he could not change what Seibert decided unless there was new information available. Barnett, in response, said there was new information because prosecutors opted to charge him with assault and battery with a deadly weapon rather than shooting with intent to kill.
"The facts are the same," Guten told Barnett. "It's just a different charge."
In the threats case, McHugh argued the contents of his client's website, Transparency for Oklahomans, are legally protected speech under the First Amendment. He filed motions stating judges in other courts have reviewed Barnett's comments and determined they were not illegal.
An affidavit in that case details statements on a page called "How would Chris Barnett take down TU?," which includes "hypothetical" comments about shooting people as they exited TU football games at halftime. The page names a TU professor and administrator who are also named in litigation the Barnetts filed against TU following Trey Barnett's suspension from the school.
Tulsa Police Detective Max Ryden said during Monday's hearing that the statements on the website were concerning and told Seibert the witnesses he's spoken to have expressed fear of Chris Barnett.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.