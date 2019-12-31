A Tulsa gentlemen’s club violated wage laws when it failed to pay its dancers an hourly wage, requiring them instead to pay the business to work there, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Mari Addison sued Shasta Enterprises Inc., doing business as Night Trips, in Tulsa federal court Monday, claiming the business located at 3902 S. Sheridan Road violated state and federal labor statutes.
Addison is seeking to have the case declared as a “collective action,” a variant of class action designation.
If so declared, dancers “similarly situated” could also be added to the lawsuit as plaintiffs.
Gregg Greenberg, a Maryland attorney representing Addison, said he has been representing exotic dancers all over the country for the past decade in these types of lawsuits.
Case law on the issue of whether exotic dancers are independent contractors or hourly wage employees is “very well settled,” Greenberg said.
“It seems to be an industry standard to misclassify the dancer employees as independent contractors,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg said he filed a similar lawsuit in April in Oklahoma City federal court against Reno Cafe LLC, which he described as a sister business of the Tulsa Night Trips.
That case has been stayed while the parties participate in arbitration, court records show.
An attorney representing Night Trips in the Oklahoma City case could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.
Addison claims she worked various shifts and work schedules at Night Trips since 2002.
“At no time during plaintiff’s period of employment did defendant ever pay plaintiff or any other exotic dancers any wages for hours that plaintiff and other exotic dancers worked each week,” according to the complaint.
Greenberg said the courts will look at several factors to determine whether the worker is an employee or independent contractor.
One factor to determine an employee’s classification is whether or not the employer exercises “economic control” over its workers, Greenberg said.
Addison, in her suit, claims the company controlled all aspects of her job duties, including setting customer prices on private and semi-private exotic dances.
In addition to not being paid by Night Trips, Addison claims she and other exotic dancers had to pay the business a “house fee” for each shift they worked.
“You show up for your shift and you have to pay the clubs, your employers, $20, $30, $40 a shift just to work,” Greenberg said. “It’s wage theft from top to bottom.”
The business also regularly withheld tips customers would leave for Addison and other dancers.
The lawsuit claims the Night Trips ownership knew or should have known that the industry has for the past decade faced legal challenges to the independent contractor classification for dancers.
In addition to collective action designation, the lawsuit seeks judgment against Night Trips for failing to pay at least minimum wage to dancers.
If a judge grants the collective action designation, Greenberg said he will ask the court to notify other dancers of their right to join the case against the club.
Greenberg said Addison is no longer working at the club.