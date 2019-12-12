Michael and Evelyn Weatherford made an ornament for their son the Christmas after he was killed.
That was a year ago. On Wednesday, they returned to the Chandler Park Community Center, 6500 W. 21st St., where Johnathan Weatherford’s ornament hangs on a Christmas tree.
Grief’s burden was heavy there Wednesday night as dozens of people came for the annual Trees of Remembrance ceremony. Multiple Christmas trees at the community center are adorned with photos, handwritten notes and other mementos in memory of victims of violent crime.
The ceremony, organized each year by the Tulsa County’s District Attorney’s Office, honors the victims and recognizes the pain felt by those who survive them.
This was the Weatherfords’ second year to attend. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said some have been attending the event for 15 years.
“Why do they come back?” Kunzweiler asked. “Because they want you (other survivors) to know the path you are on right now is not a path you are on by yourself.”
“This year, I wanted to see his ornament on the tree,” Michael Weatherford said of his son’s ornament, which was made to ensure that his memory lives on. “And I also wanted to support others here.”
Justin Little, 26, was convicted of murder in November for fatally shooting Johnathan Weatherford, 21, in Jenks on April 22, 2018. Prosecutors said Weatherford had left a woman’s apartment and was walking down some railroad tracks when he was shot in the back with what prosecutors called a high-powered rifle.
After the trees were decorated with old and new ornaments, people lit candles for their lost loved ones.
Family and friends held small, white candles, and the flames were passed from candle to candle until all were lit. A prayer was said, and, with thoughts of their loved ones in mind, those holding the candles blew out the flames. Some said aloud their loved ones’ names.
Andrea Dolan, Tiffany Baker and Gena Hessen-Armstrong have attended since 2015 to honor a 5-year-old named Braydon, whose father, Bryon Creech, was convicted of fatally shooting the boy.
All three had a connection to Braydon and his mother, who no longer lives in Tulsa. Various ornaments have been dedicated to him, including an angel ornament, a Spider-Man ornament and a cardinal ornament, dedicated by his mother.
Hessen-Armstrong said they share the moment every year so Braydon’s mother “knows he’ll never be forgotten.”
