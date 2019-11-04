A man was fatally shot Monday night in what is thought to be a domestic dispute in the Berryhill area in west Tulsa County.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Green said a domestic shooting was reported about 9 p.m. and that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2300 block of South 65th West Avenue.
Deputies are looking for Rick Hurley, 60, whom Green described as a 5-foot-11-inch tall white man with gray hair who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black glasses. He fled in a bright red 1999 Nissan Frontier pickup with Oklahoma tag BCV738, Green said.
Hurley is believed to be armed with a long gun, and deputies recovered a shotgun shell at the shooting scene, Green said. The victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen.
No information has been provided yet on the victim's identity or the men's relationship.
Anyone with knowledge of Hurley's whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately.