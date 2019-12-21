The father who was accused of taking his son was arrested Friday afternoon.
Officers arrested Terrel Lee Buchanan, 24, on complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, according to jail records. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Friday and is being held in Tulsa County jail without bond.
Family members safely returned 1-year-old Treyson Buchanan to his mother about 2:25 a.m. Friday, police reported.
Tulsa police issued an Amber Alert for Treyson Buchanan after Buchanan, 24, took him sometime Thursday.
Terrel Buchanan told the child's mother that if she called the police, he would kill the boy, police said in a news release.
Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Deerfield Estates apartment complex, located in the 2600 block of East 88th Street. However, it was unclear Thursday evening when the child was taken.
Police said in a news release that Terrel Buchanan was at his sister’s residence at Deerfield Estates, became aggressive with his son’s mother and assaulted her.
He then left with the child, police said.