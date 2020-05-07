A Broken Arrow man faces a murder charge after police allege he was involved in a robbery along with his father, who died as a result of the incident.
Tulsa County prosecutors on Thursday charged Dominic Demondre Ahmad Kursh, 20, with first-degree murder. Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release that Marcel Jerome Kursh suffered "a heart episode" that was aggravated by an assault during the alleged March 31 robbery.
Marcel Kursh was hospitalized and died April 11, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"Dominic admitted that he and his father went to the motel to confront the victim about stealing their gun," a Tulsa police detective states in the affidavit. "Dominic states his dad first went inside the room and approximately one minute later he went to the room with two baseball bats."
Police had been dispatched to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive in reference to a stabbing. Officers found the Kurshes outside of a motel room. Marcel Kursh was on the ground unconscious, Watkins said.
"It was determined that (Marcel) Kursh and his son had come to the hotel to try to recover stolen property and had attempted to force the person they thought had stolen the property to give it back using baseball bats," Watkins states in a news release.
According to an affidavit, they alleged the individual had stolen a gun from their Broken Arrow residence and consequently robbed him of $100 during the March 31 confrontation.
Dominic Kursh allegedly told detectives that "he may have struck" his father with a bat while assaulting the robbery victim, according to court documents. Dominic Kursh allegedly absconded with cash and left the room with his father when he noticed his father appeared to be having a problem.
Emergency responders transported Marcel Kursh to a hospital with what police described as a severe head injury. The unintentional assault allegedly resulted in a malfunction of Marcel Kursh's pacemaker.
The Kurshes were initially charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Dominic Kursh was initially booked into Tulsa County jail on similar complaints.
Prosecutors amended the charges to include first-degree murder. Dominic Kursh remains in the jail on a $1,050,000 bond.