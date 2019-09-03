Signs proclaiming “Justice for Cobie Tyner” have dotted the Tulsa area as a wrongful death lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office and county is set for mediation in a month.
The 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with a sedan after he braked and skidded as a Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy performed a U-turn in the roadway to pursue a companion motorcycle traveling 102 mph two and a half years ago near Chandler Park.
A pretrial conference set for Tuesday was pushed back to November to accommodate an attempt at resolving the dispute Oct. 7 in a formal setting, according to plaintiff’s attorney Dan Smolen on Tuesday.
A conservative estimate tabs Tyner at 5 mph to 19 mph above the 50-mph speed limit, with a high probability the teen had been going faster before the brakes locked up and left skid marks, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigation report.
The lawsuit alleges the deputy “negligently and recklessly” made a U-turn on a curve into oncoming traffic, giving Tyner “no time” to slow and avoid a crash.
The teen’s father, Derek Tyner, said he’s posted signs in the Tulsa metro to generate awareness. Tyner said those who drive by his son’s roadside memorial on Avery Drive aren’t likely aware of what transpired on May 14, 2017.
“Let’s say Cobie made a U-turn on Avery Drive, I guarantee if an officer came around that corner and lost his life Cobie would be charged with vehicular homicide,” Tyner said.
In a February deposition, Lt. James Loftis testified that Cobie Tyner could have stopped in time had he been driving the posted speed limit.
Loftis’ investigation determined Tyner took an improper evasive action by applying only the rear brake. However, Loftis testified he had developed that based on the assumption Tyner was an inexperienced rider.
He testified he developed a different opinion when he learned of the family’s statements to media outlets that Tyner had been riding motorcycles since the age of 3, meaning he would know how to properly apply both front and rear brakes.
Loftis said he wouldn’t offer a conclusion on the crash’s causation but that speed was a contributing factor.
A few months after the deadly wreck, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Deputy Andrew Titsworth. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence for negligent homicide.
Titsworth in a statement had written that he saw no traffic in front of or behind him for about a third of a mile before executing a U-turn with his emergency equipment activated.
A subsequent internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office of Titsworth’s actions exonerated him, according to a spokeswoman.
The driver of the vehicle that Tyner crashed into has a tort claim pending against the Sheriff’s Office and county.