Federal agents raided a medical laboratory in Oklahoma City on Friday morning as part of a nationwide investigation into fraudulent genetic testing.
Agents with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General were among those who executed search warrants at Performance Laboratories LLC, 500 N. Walker.
The lab's owner, Khalid Satary, is accused in a federal charge of soliciting medically unnecessary cancer genetic tests from Medicare beneficiaries through telemarketing and "health fairs," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Satary, 47, of Suwanee, Georgia, and his co-conspirators, through companies they controlled, paid telemarketers illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for doctors' orders and medically unnecessary tests, the department reported.
Thirty five people, including nine doctors, are accused of billing Medicare more than $2.1 billion for the fraudulent tests in what the justice department called "one of the largest health care fraud schemes ever charged."