Tulsa federal court officials on Tuesday indefinitely postponed all in-court civil and criminal matters before a judge, as well as grand jury proceedings, amid concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
The order includes trials, but keeps the downtown courthouse at 333 W. Fourth St. open to the public. Case-by-case exceptions to the mandatory continuances could be made at the discretion of the court, according to the order.
“Staff in the Clerk’s Office will be available by telephone, mail will be received, and intake desks remain open for filings,” the order states. “The public is encouraged to continue utilizing court services while following all applicable public health guidelines.”
The order was signed by District Judges John Dowdell, Claire Eagan, Gregory Frizzell and Terence Kern.
The order does not affect judges' consideration of civil or criminal motions that can be resolved without oral argument.
The order will be vacated or amended no later than April 30, according to the order.