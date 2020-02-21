A Tulsan who is in a Texas federal prison on drug and gun convictions was charged with murder Friday in connection with a Tulsa opioid dealer’s death during a robbery in 2013.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged James Dawson Bishop, 40, with first-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Tyler Gragg, ostensibly in an effort to rob him of opioid pills, according to court documents.
At the time, Bishop lived not too far from Gragg. Two people who told Bishop they had bought a large quantity of oxycodone pills from Gragg reportedly helped Bishop hand-draw a map to the dealer’s house, an affidavit says.
“After James Bishop had the map to Tyler Gragg’s house, (a witness) stated that James Bishop borrowed their silver Acura the night that Tyler Gragg was killed,” an investigator wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Bishop, Christopher Teter and a third person, whose identity was withheld, drove to a neighborhood not far from Gragg’s house in the 4900 block of South Norfolk Avenue. Bishop reportedly lived in the 1100 block of East 49th Place at the time.
Bishop had taken a shotgun with him, and he and Teter discussed robbing Gragg of his narcotics, according to the affidavit.
Teter and Bishop reportedly got out of the vehicle and stayed for some time before getting back in and telling the other person to drive, police said in the affidavit.
While still in the neighborhood, the vehicle stopped for an approaching vehicle. It was Gragg, and Bishop and Teter again got out of the vehicle, the affidavit says.
The witness told police that a gunshot was heard and that when Bishop and Teter returned, Bishop said, “I shot him,” according to the affidavit.
The three then drove to the apartment of a friend of Bishop’s and then later returned to Bishop’s house, the witness told police. Whether any loot was acquired from the robbery was unclear.
After Gragg was shot and his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, a passenger in his car ran for help. Police officers found Gragg slumped over in the vehicle.
Investigators learned then that the slaying might have involved a drug transaction. In 2013, investigators described it as an ambush close to Gragg’s house.
Teter killed himself about three months later. He had been named a “Most Wanted” fugitive in an unrelated kidnapping and torture case.
He led police on a chase in December 2013 that culminated in his shooting himself. The case for which he was wanted was not related to the homicide.
It was years later before detectives developed information alleging Bishop’s involvement in the homicide.
Bishop was arrested in April 2014, the year after the slaying, on methamphetamine and firearms charges. He was indicted and convicted on federal charges stemming from that arrest.
He is serving a five-year-sentence in federal prison in Texas. It was not clear Friday when he would be extradited to Tulsa County.