A federal jury ruled in favor of a Mayes County deputy who had been accused of using excessive force in the shooting death of a man.
The Tulsa federal court jury deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before rendering its verdict in favor of Deputy Kyle Wilson, who had been sued in his individual capacity by the widow of Shane Bridges, according to court records.
Bridges, who was 33 years old at the time he was shot, died Jan. 1, 2014 at his residence after Wilson responded to a call of a suicidal man.
Bridges’ widow, Janelle Bridges, contended in court filings that her husband was inside his residence with the front door closed when he was fatally shot.
Wilson maintained that Bridges was on his front porch firing a handgun at him when he first encountered him.
Records show Wilson fired his service pistol 13 times with two of the rounds striking Bridges, causing his death.
Wilson responded to the Bridges’ rural residence located near Chelsea, Okla. about 1 a.m. New Year's Day after receiving a 911 call from Shane Bridges' sister-in-law, Jennifer Crook, who was at another location.
Crook told a 911 operator that Shane Bridges was intoxicated, suicidal and threatened to harm Crook’s then 3-year-old child, court records state.
Janelle Bridges contended in her lawsuit that Crook made up the claims about her husband after he refused to bring Crook’s child to a bonfire that she was attending.
The lawsuit was filed March 15, 2015 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa. It originally named Wilson, Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed and Mayes County as defendants.
Through the course of litigation claims were dismissed against Reed and Mayes County as defendants.
The trial began Monday in U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell’s court.