A Sapulpa man on Wednesday was the latest to be arrested in connection to an early December gang-related beating and killing in Turley.
Billy Griffith, 39, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder, committing a gang-related offense and conspiracy to commit a felony in the death of Jared Langworthy, 23. Griffith is held on a $2 million bond.
Griffith is the fifth to fall in a long list of defendants prosecutors say are linked to the killing and the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a racist prison gang.
The main defendant in the case, Cody Fulmer, was arrested the day after the killing, and three more people — Tyler Coyle, Taylor Harper and Destiny Asher — were arrested about a month after the fatal assault. Each face the same murder, gang-related offense and conspiracy charges, save for an additional maiming charge for Harper.
Deputies think the attack happened late Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of North Madison Avenue, near Turley, but the assault wasn’t discovered until early Dec. 6, when an ambulance was called for Langworthy at a residence in the 6000 block of North Madison Avenue.
Langworthy was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
Detectives found Fulmer in Creek County, and he confessed to the assault, according to an arrest and booking report.
Of the seven charged, Jerry "One-eye" Williamson and Aaron Welch remain outstanding. Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's assistance in locating Williamson, who also faces an additional maiming charge but was then only a person of interest, in mid-December.
Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5601.