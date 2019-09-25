The final suspect accused of involvement in a July south Tulsa murder has been arrested in Missouri, Tulsa Police announced Wednesday.
Nicholas Joseph Gibson, 25, was arrested in Springfield the day after one of his accomplices, Ruth Blair, was picked up in the same city.
Gibson is accused of shooting Michael Binder, 53, during a July 27 robbery at Cascades Apartments, 1812 E. 71st Place.
Prosecutors said Leanna Roacher used social media to arrange a meeting with Binder at his apartment, and planned to act as if she was being robbed too when Gibson and Blair burst inside.
Binder called for help and dashed for the door instead of complying with their demands to get on the ground, and Gibson allegedly shot him in the head.
The three fled from the apartment, and Sapulpa police caught up to Roacher about a month later.
Warrants for Gibson and Blair were issued in late August.
A fourth accomplice, Samuel Wayne Washington, was already jailed on unrelated offenses, but was charged in relation to the case as prosecutors allege he helped plan the robbery.
The four face a charge of felony first-degree murder. Gibson, Blair and Roacher each face an additional charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Gibson additionally faces a charge of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Wednesday afternoon, Gibson had not yet been booked into Greene County jail in Missouri, according to online records, but Blair remained there. Both will be extradited to face charges in Tulsa County.
Roacher and Washington remain in the Tulsa County Jail and are next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.