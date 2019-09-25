The final suspect accused of involvement in a south Tulsa slaying has been arrested in Missouri, Tulsa Police announced Wednesday.
Nicholas Joseph Gibson, 25, was arrested in Springfield the day after one of his alleged accomplices, Ruth Blair, was picked up in the same city.
Gibson is accused of shooting Michael Binder, 53, during a July 27 robbery at Cascades Apartments, 1812 E. 71st Place.
Leanna Roacher, who was arrested about a month later, allegedly used social media to arrange a meeting with Binder at his apartment, and planned to act as if she was being robbed, too, when Gibson and Blair burst inside.
Warrants for Gibson and Blair were issued in late August.
Samuel Wayne Washington, already jailed on unrelated offenses, was charged because prosecutors allege he helped plan the robbery.
The four face charges of felony first-degree murder. Gibson, Blair and Roacher face a charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Gibson faces a charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Wednesday afternoon, Gibson had not yet been booked into the Greene County jail in Missouri, according to online records, but Blair remained there. Both will be extradited to face charges in Tulsa County.
Roacher and Washington remain in the Tulsa County jail and are next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.