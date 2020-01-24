A Tulsa federal jury convicted a man Friday of forcing a woman into prostitution in Oklahoma and Texas.
Ramar Travelle Palms, 31, was convicted of sex trafficking through the use of force, fraud and coercion; attempted obstruction of sex trafficking enforcement; and transporting an individual for prostitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Prosecutors described Palms as a “finesse pimp” who used charm to gain the victim’s trust and then began using fear and violence to coerce her into prostitution. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores called the victim a survivor.
“She testified in this case, facing her tormentor as he sat across the courtroom,” Shores said. “I hope her courage and this guilty verdict will give hope to others that help is out there.”
Prosecutors said during the trial that Palms trafficked the victim in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Houston. He forced the victim to advertise online and book hotel rooms, particularly in areas close to higher-paying and wealthier clients, according to the press release.
He provided the money to advertise and book the rooms but did not allow his name to be associated with the activity in an effort to distance himself legally from the activity, prosecutors said.
A Tulsa Police Department vice officer testified that he met the victim at a hotel in November 2018 after answering an online advertisement. The officer noticed Palms watching him from the bottom of the stairs as he entered the hotel, according to the release.
Once he was in a room with the victim, he identified himself as a police officer, and the two discussed the trafficking operation.
The victim said she was not a willing participant, and she testified that Palms abused and strangled her when he was angry or thought she didn’t produce enough money, the press release states.
