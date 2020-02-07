Mayor G.T. Bynum described Tulsa’s new police chief as the type of person who puts the team before himself, perhaps leaving the impression that Wendell Franklin has a lower profile than he might have otherwise.
“But he’s making up for that the last two weeks. I’m glad he’s not running for mayor,” Bynum joked during a promotion ceremony Friday among family, friends and other officers at the Tulsa Police Department Training Center.
Afterward, Franklin noted how much he’s working to get out into the community at meet-and-greets and other events. Just Friday morning he spoke to Jenks elementary school students.
But the duties of a police chief won’t wait.
“It’s drinking from a firehose,” Franklin said. “Just trying to get caught up to speed on everything that’s in the pipeline. Legal things. Some policy decisions. Any and everything that you can think of that a police department needs or functions administratively, it all continues to run even though that transition takes place.”
Franklin, 43, oversaw a substantial shuffling of the command staff on his first day, from patrol division commanders to investigation units to special operations. The Police Department posted the changes on its Facebook page, along with Franklin’s new role.
Franklin said he merged the public information office and social media into one entity called the Communications Unit to create a more seamless flow of information.
“One part wasn’t talking to the other, so there were opportunities for miscommunication if one is communicating one thing and the other something else,” he said.
During this first month, Franklin said, a large share of his focus will be on orchestrating the annual shift change.
“One of the big things I’ve talked about is the need for us to put more supervisors out into the field to ensure that our officers are properly supervised and they have the necessary tools to do their jobs,” he said. “We’re working on looking at each position within our department — those lieutenant and sergeant positions — and looking to push as many of those out into the field as possible to help shore up that span of control that we have.”
Franklin injected much levity into the proceedings, thanking specific family members and friends for the different roles they played in helping him become Tulsa’s first African-American police chief on a permanent basis.
He acknowledged that his grown kids used “voodoo magic” to help persuade him to apply by holding him accountable to what he had preached all their lives: Don’t settle or be second best.
He thanked his “college savvy” sister for help putting together his resume.
“Remember, it’s been 23 years since I’ve had to do a resume,” Franklin said, drawing laughter.
The ceremony came at the end of his first week as the city’s top cop. Bynum quipped that Franklin had a week to “test it out and isn’t giving it back.”
The mayor described the hiring process for police chief as remarkable, with more than 600 residents attending town hall meetings and more than 160 individuals offering opinions to him on the position.
Bynum said Franklin’s love of Tulsa, its people and the Police Department was impressive and that his appreciation for the concept of team was influential.
“That weighed heavily with me because of the talent that’s within the department and wanting a chief who could harness all of that talent that we have in this department to best serve the citizens of Tulsa, and he was clearly the person for this job, given that,” Bynum said.
Franklin emphasized that he can’t do the job alone. At one point he called command staff to the front with him, saying they are behind the scenes lifting him up.
“I am just so happy and thrilled that you have given your support to me and allowed me to lead such a fine department,” Franklin told the audience.