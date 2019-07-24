A former employee of a Tulsa parking management company has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud.
Jerry Albert Wiley, 70, admitted Wednesday that he diverted $426,220 from an American Parking Inc. bank account to another bank as part of an investment scheme.
Wiley, a former controller for American Parking, admitted to U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan during his plea hearing in Tulsa federal court that he defrauded BancFirst, but he said he didn’t receive any of the diverted funds, saying all the money “went to a scam artist.”
The bank transfers occurred between January and April 2018, according to the charge.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa initially charged Wiley on June 11 with bank fraud. That charge and an amended felony charge filed the next day accused Wiley of transferring the funds from an account at BancFirst to another bank controlled by an acquaintance of Wiley’s identified by the government only as “T.M.”
Wiley transferred the funds from an American Parking corporate checking account at BancFirst to “take advantage of an investment opportunity,” according to the charge.
In addition to the bank fraud charge, federal prosecutors are also seeking a criminal forfeiture money judgment against Wiley of at least $426,220, which, according to court documents, “constitutes or is derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, traceable to the bank fraud scheme.”
Wiley, who according to the charge worked at American Parking from 2012 until his firing in May 2018, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23.
An attorney for Wiley declined to comment on the case.
