Former Arrow Trucking Co. CEO James Douglas (Doug) Pielsticker has been released from federal prison on home confinement after a judge denied compassionate release due to COVID-19.
Pielsticker, 51, has served a little over four years of a 7.5-year prison term after pleading guilty in February 2015 to tax evasion and conspiracy to commit tax fraud as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
He is scheduled to be released from home confinement May 23, 2021, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons web site.
Pielsticker was chief executive officer at Arrow Trucking when the Tulsa-based freight hauling company abruptly closed in December 2009, leaving scores of truckers out on the road, stranded over the holidays.
Federal prosecutors later established that Pielsticker and two other Arrow executives participated in a conspiracy to defraud one of the company’s lenders out of millions of dollars and the federal government out of payroll taxes.
A federal grand jury indicted Pielsticker in December 2014 on 23 counts of conspiracy, tax evasion and bank fraud.
Laid-off employees blamed the company’s bankruptcy at least partly on Pielsticker’s lavish lifestyle, which included a $1.3 million mansion, a Bentley, and an extravagant wedding with 1,000 guests at the Philbrook Museum.
Pielsticker took over the family business after his father died in 2001. He reportedly worked as an Uber driver prior to being sentenced to prison.
Pielsticker requested through an attorney on April 3 that a judge release him from prison outright for compassionate reasons or to home confinement, citing health reasons and the COVID-19 epidemic.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell denied the request April 14, siding with federal prosecutors who said Pielsticker had not met requirements either for home confinement or early release.
However, Frizzell noted in his denial order that parties involved in the case had advised him that prison officials had since approved Pielsticker’s release to home confinement effective April 29, after he spent 14 days in quarantine to screen for signs of COVID-19.
The federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where Pielsticker was serving his sentence, accounts for nearly one in four COVID-19 positive inmate cases in the entire Bureau of Prisons system.
While there was only one case reported in the prison on April 10, the number of COVID-19 positive inmates has since exploded to 467 cases as of Wednesday, including four deaths, according to the BOP website.
Pielsticker did not respond to a request through his attorney for an interview. Attorney Paul DeMuro declined to discuss his client’s residency status.
After discharging his prison term, Pielsticker must serve three years of supervised release.
He was also ordered to make restitution totaling $22 million.