A former Broken Arrow middle school track coach could spend eight years and four months in prison after admitting to receiving a sexually explicit photo from a former student.
Carnell Lovette Matthews, 43, admitted Thursday in Tulsa federal court to receiving the image on his cellphone from a 16-year-old girl he once taught.
The plea agreement with prosecutors, which still requires approval from a judge, also calls for Matthews to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years to life and register as a sex offender. Under the plea agreement, Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell will decide the length of the supervised release.
Prosecutors said they would dismiss the remaining charge in the original indictment as well as the entire superseding indictment at the formal sentencing.
A grand jury indicted Matthews Aug. 6 on charges of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and receipt of child pornography. A superseding indictment on Oct. 10 amended the attempted enticement charge to enticement.
Matthews also faces similarly themed charges in state court.
He was one of nine men indicted on sex charges as a result of a law enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Independence Day.”
Matthews was a middle school track coach and Options Academy behavior coach, Broken Arrow Public Schools reported previously. The district said Matthews was fired after its officials became aware of the allegations.
The Tulsa World previously reported that the mother of the 16-year-old girl reported May 2 to Broken Arrow police that she had discovered a sexually themed conversation on her daughter’s Snapchat social media application.
The girl reportedly sent a nude image to Matthews.
Matthews is scheduled to appear in federal court again March 10, when Dowdell will announce whether he has accepted the binding plea agreement and formally sentence him.
Matthews has been jailed since July 11, two days after state charges were filed. He has been held without bond since he was arraigned on the federal charges.