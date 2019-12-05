A former Broken Arrow middle school track coach will spend 100 months in prison after admitting to receiving a sexually explicit photo from a former student.
Carnell Lovette Matthews, 43, admitted Thursday in Tulsa federal court to receiving the image on his cell phone from a 16-year-old female he once taught.
The plea agreement with prosecutors, which still requires approval from a judge, also calls for Matthews to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years to life and register as a sex offender. Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell will decide the length of the supervised release, under the plea agreement.
Prosecutors said they would dismiss the remaining charge in the original indictment as well as the entire superseding indictment filed at formal sentencing.
A grand jury indicted Matthews Aug. 6 on charges of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and receipt of child porn. Matthews was named in a superseding indictment Oct. 10, which amended the attempted enticement charge to simply enticement.
Matthews also faces similarly themed charges in state court.
Matthews was one of nine men indicted on sex charges as a result of a law enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Independence Day.”
Matthews served as a middle school track coach and Options Academy behavior coach, Broken Arrow Public Schools said previously. The district said Matthews was fired after it became aware of the allegations.
The Tulsa World previously reported that the mother of the 16-year-old girl reported May 2 to Broken Arrow Police that she had discovered a sexually themed conversation on her daughter’s Snapchat social media application.
The girl reportedly sent a nude image to Matthews.
Matthews is scheduled to appear in federal court again March 10, when Dowdell will announce whether he has accepted the binding plea agreement and formally sentence him.
Matthews has been jailed since July 11, two days after state charges were filed. He has been held without bond since he was arraigned on the federal charges.