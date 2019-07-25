A former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate was arrested after shooting a man who had tried to serve him legal papers Wednesday night at his south Tulsa home, according to police reports.
The victim, a process server, told officers he was rebuffed at the door and turned to walk away when Christopher Barnett shot him in an elbow. Officers responded to the victim's call about 9 p.m. at the 7500 block of East 102nd Street.
"(The) victim stated that the suspect would not open the door and that the suspect told the victim several times he would kill him," Barnett's arrest report states.
Officers surrounded the house and used a loud speaker to coax the two occupants outside without further incident, police said. Barnett was arrested and "refused to talk to detectives" at headquarters, according to the police report.
Barnett, 36, was a Republican candidate for Oklahoma governor in 2018. He finished third to last in a field of 10 Republicans in the primary, garnering 5,212 votes. He filed lawsuits that are still pending against the University of Tulsa and Tulsa Community College.
Barnett posted on his Facebook page that a neighbor has video showing that the process server pointed a gun at Barnett.
"My life was in danger. I feared for my life," Barnett wrote. "I shot him to protect myself and my family. No regrets."
The process server was reported to be in good condition at a hospital and expected to be OK.
In response to Barnett's social media posts, a Tulsa police spokesman said there's nothing to indicate that Barnett shared his story or information with officers at the scene, prior to a police report being released.
Barnett was booked about 4:30 a.m. Thursday into the Tulsa County jail on one complaint of shooting with intent to kill.
He smiled for his booking photograph and was released later in the morning after posting $75,000 bond.
Barnett posted a text message exchange with a police officer attempting to investigate the matter. He called the officer a "worthless piece of garbage."
"Stand your ground is still a law in Oklahoma," Barnett wrote in a different post. "When someone threatens your life with imminent harm, you have the right to protect yourself. I feared for my life and I count my blessings I'm still alive.
"The wimp was being a big baby. Glad my neighbors have video."
On his Facebook page, Barnett posted that he is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
