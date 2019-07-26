A man who campaigned for Oklahoma governor in the last election has been charged with threatening an act of violence on the day after he was arrested in connection with a shooting at his residence.
Christopher Jonathan Barnett, 36, was jailed again Thursday evening and remains held without bond after he had posted $75,000 bail earlier that day in an unrelated shooting.
It is unclear whether charges will be filed related to the shooting, but a charge filed Thursday in Tulsa County District Court alleges Barnett threatened "the University of Tulsa and/or Professor Susan Barrett and/or Winona Tanaka. The said defendant stated he would shoot fans exiting the University of Tulsa football games at halftime."
Barnett operates a group called Transparency for Oklahoma. On the website transparencyforoklahomans.com, a page titled "How would Chris Barnett take down TU?" includes the specific threat listed on the criminal charge.
"Wait for football season to come, start getting every single AR-15 put into place on the highest floor," the message states. "Rig up a system that will fire all of the guns at once. ... Wait until almost half time or when everyone is leaving the game. When people start to flood the gates to leave, the automatic system built starts firing."
The website contains a disclaimer at the top that reads: "This is all hypothetical and not a threat and of course will never happen, but it'll drive the far left crazy so here it goes."
Tanaka and Barrett are also named in the message. Tanaka was senior vice provost at TU when she suspended Barnett's now-husband, a student in the theater department, after Barnett posted disparaging messages about TU faculty on social media. The move prompted Barnett and his husband to sue TU. They allege that Barrett, a professor in the TU theater department, punished Barnett's husband by accusing him of harassment despite Barnett claiming authorship of the messages.
Barnett has not yet been charged in a shooting about 9 p.m. Thursday at his south Tulsa home. He said he shot a process server in the arm after the man tried to serve him legal papers, but Barnett alleges the man had pointed a gun. Barnett was released from jail early Thursday after being booked on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.
Barnett is scheduled for an 11 a.m. court hearing Friday.
Barnett, 36, was a Republican candidate for Oklahoma governor in 2018. He finished third to last in a field of 10 Republicans in the primary, garnering 5,212 votes. On his now-removed Facebook page, Barnett said he is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.