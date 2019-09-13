Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief George Phillip Tiger pleaded guilty Friday to one count of bribery related to his acceptance of federal funds while he worked for another tribe and could receive up to 37 months in jail.
Tiger, 69, of Bristow admitted accepting cash in excess of $5,000 from others not named in the indictment while he was chairman of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town Economic Development Authority Board.
U.S. Magistrate Kimberly West accepted Tiger’s plea during a hearing in Muskogee federal court.
A grand jury indicted Tiger on the single bribery count Aug. 14 during the midst of his campaign for re-election as principal chief.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation rules forbid felons from running for principal chief, but absentee ballots have already been sent out ahead of the Sept. 21 primary, according to the tribe’s Election Board website.
Tiger won his first term as principal chief in 2011 before losing a re-election bid in 2015 to James Floyd, who is not seeking another term.
Tiger faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, or both, although it is likely he will be recommended under federal sentencing guidelines to receive a lesser sentence.
The Wetumka-based Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town has not commented on Tiger's indictment other than a brief statement from its chief.
Chief Nelson Harjo said in a written statement emailed Aug. 16 to the Tulsa World that the tribe was aware of the charge and that Tiger has not been chairman of the economic development board since December 2018.
Since then, Harjo wrote, the tribe "has been under different leadership and making positive strides in fulfilling the economic development goals" of the tribe.