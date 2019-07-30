A former Department of Corrections probation officer already facing multiple sex-related charges in state court was charged Tuesday with violating the civil rights of two women he supervised.
The U.S. Attorney in Tulsa charged Steven Michael Powers, 35, of Broken Arrow, with two counts of deprivation of civil rights. The charge alleges between 2015 and 2017 Powers forced one female probationer to perform oral sex on him. The second count alleges Powers rubbed his penis against another female probationer and pleasured himself in front of her. Both charges are considered misdemeanors.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a release that he was committed to “identifying and eradicating civil rights abuses by law enforcement and others.”
“The civil rights violations he is alleged to have perpetrated upon two female victims are not only stomach churning, but an affront on our justice system," Shores said in the release.
Powers worked as a Probation and Parole officer for the Department of Corrections from February 2015 until Aug. 16, 2017, when he left to become a Bartlesville Police Officer, records show.
The new charges contained in the two-count information were filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Powers was charged Dec. 20 in Tulsa County District Court with three counts of indecent exposure, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of stalking and two counts of indecent exposure.
In the state case, which is still pending, Powers is alleged to have forced one probationer, who was on supervised release, to perform oral sex on Powers at his request, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“(The inmate) advised she submitted to the aforementioned acts due to fear Steven Powers would endanger her probation status,” investigators state in the affidavit.
Another inmate, who was under Powers’ supervision, told investigators that Powers exposed his genitals to her and on multiple occasions sent unsolicited photos of his genitals.
"While in his capacity as an Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Officer, Steven Powers' conduct was an abuse of the authority and trust bestowed upon him,” the affidavit stated.
Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold of the FBI Oklahoma City Division said Powers’ conduct while he was a probation officer was an “abuse of the authority and trust bestowed upon him.”
“The civil rights violations in which Powers is alleged to have committed not only violate the Constitutional rights of his victims, but undermines the integrity of our judicial system,” Godbold said. “This investigation epitomizes the FBI’s commitment to addressing incidents in which an officer's actions betray the public’s trust."