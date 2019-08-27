A former Department of Corrections parole officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to sex-related charges related to violating the civil rights of two women he supervised.
Steven Michael Powers, 35, of Broken Arrow entered guilty pleas to a two-count criminal complaint that alleged he subjected two female probationers to unwanted sexual conduct.
The terms of the plea agreement with prosecutors, which has yet to be accepted by a judge, calls for Powers to serve two consecutive, one-year prison terms, the statutory maximum for the misdemeanor charge. Powers also agreed to forfeit his state law enforcement certification from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
Powers also faces 10 felony counts in Tulsa District Court that is linked to his conduct while he worked for the Department of Corrections.
The state charges range from one count of forcible sodomy, to three counts each of indecent exposure, sexual battery and stalking. Those charges, filed Dec. 20, are pending.
Powers had been free since late December on $50,000 bond. He was jailed without bond Aug. 5, after federal prosecutors filed the two misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights of color of law.
Powers worked as a probation and parole officer for DOC from Feb. 2, 2015 to Aug. 16, 2017, according to court records associated with an application for a warrant to search Powers’ cell phone.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials began investigating Powers Oct. 27, 2017 after the agency received an allegation by a female probation and parole officer that claimed she had been receiving inappropriate text messages from Powers.
The woman said she received the text and instant messages from Powers while he was at DOC and after he left to work as a Bartlesville police officer, according to the search warrant affidavit.
DOC and FBI investigators would go on to identify six victims — two fellow workers and four probationers — who were subjected to his unwanted sexual advances.
One of the probationers told investigators that Powers sexually propositioned her multiple times, including one time when he sent her pictures of his erect penis and asked her to come to his house as his wife and kids slept. The woman said she made excuses as to why she could not meet with him when he asked.
Powers admitted in court Tuesday to making one female probationer perform oral sex on him in his car while in Broken Arrow and to exposing his genitals and performing another sex act in front of another probationer for about 20 seconds.
Powers will be formally sentenced at a later date, which has yet to be determined. He remains jailed without bond.