After Gov. Kevin Stitt installed new leadership at the Department of Public Safety, three former DPS leaders have announced their intent to sue the state, alleging wrongful termination.
An attorney representing former commissioner Rusty Rhoades, former assistant commissioner Megan Simpson and former highway patrol chief Michael Harrell said he is putting the state on notice Friday that a tort claim will be filed.
Rhoades held the agency's top spot less than two years. On Labor Day, retirements for Rhoades and Harrell were announced, 17 days after a former patrol captain filed a civil rights lawsuit against them in Oklahoma City federal court.
The former captain, Troy German, claims Rhoades falsely accused him of blackmail to discredit his effort to expose a cheating scandal. He alleges Rhoades, Harrell and a patrol captain, Brian Orr, presented fabricated evidence to prosecutors that resulted in a criminal case against him that was later dropped after German agreed to retire.
The claim from Rhodes, Harrell and Simpson alleges that their employment was terminated in retaliation for their "efforts to investigate, remedy, discipline and prosecute unlawful behavior within (DPS)." It further states that Oklahoma law was violated in the terminations of Harrell and Simpson, as statute indicates only the agency commissioner may hire and fire those positions.
A tort claim is the first step in a process toward suing the state. The three claimants are asking for the statutory maximum of $175,000 each. The state has 90 days to respond, after which, a lawsuit may be filed.