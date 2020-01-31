A former Kiefer principal and Tulsa professor pleaded guilty last week to sexually abusing his young female relative, escaping two other charges against him in a plea deal.
Jayson Daniel Larremore, 44, was sentenced to 20 years in Department of Corrections custody — five years incarcerated and 15 years suspended — on a charge of child sexual abuse. He formerly faced additional charges of lewd molestation and rape by instrumentation.
Court records show the victim, whom Larremore sexually abused when she was between the ages of 9 and 16, and her father did not object to the plea deal.
After the victim disclosed the abuse to her family at 16, she, they and Larremore agreed to keep the abuse quiet for years and "handled within the family," according to previous reporting. Larremore reportedly agreed then to quit teaching, resign from ministry and seek counseling.
The victim reported the abuse to authorities in her early 20s when she learned that Larremore was teaching again.
Larremore was hired at Kiefer Public Schools in July 2018 after being employed eight years in another school district, before which he worked 10 years as a professor, also teaching at Oral Roberts University, the Tulsa World reported previously.
“It is important to note that none of the alleged criminal behavior Mr. Larremore has been accused of occurred during his short term of employment at KPS,” Kiefer Public Schools' superintendent said then.
Larremore will be held in the Creek County jail for at least 10 days before he is transferred to Department of Corrections custody.