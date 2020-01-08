A former top Expo Square official was arraigned Wednesday on charges linked to the theft of over $600,000 from the public body that operates the property.
Brandy Okey, 39, former Expo Square chief financial officer, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return in connection with the loss of $654,579 from the entity that runs the Tulsa County fairgrounds.
The charges were filed Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in Tulsa federal court.
The charges alleged that Okey would remove cash from Expo Square deposits that she made while working there.
“On some deposits, Okey took the entire deposit and at other times took only a portion of the deposit,” according to the charges.
The U.S. attorney claims Okey would shred the original deposit slip or prepare a new ticket when she took only a portion of the total deposit.
Okey would then hide the stolen cash in her home until she deposited in her personal bank accounts, according to the charges.
The U.S. attorney alleges that Okey would periodically conceal her scheme by sending false reports to the Expo Square board of directors.
The wire fraud charge is tied to one of those communications that Okey allegedly sent to the Expo Square board of directors on April 27, 2017.
The charges also allege that Okey filed a false tax return in April 2018 that failed to report about $294,450 in income derived from the scheme.
In addition to the charges, federal prosecutors are also seeking a criminal forfeiture money judgment of at least $654,579, which represents the amount lost through the wire fraud.
Expo Square is managed by the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, a public trust.
Members of the authority are the three Tulsa County commissioners and two other trustees.
Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority president and chief executive officer Mark Andrus issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that read in part: TCPFA has cooperated with law enforcement and regulatory officials throughout the investigative process.
“We have been committed to continue our operations and there has been no event disruption due to this criminal activity,” Andrus said.