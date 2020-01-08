A former top Expo Square official was arraigned Wednesday on charges linked to the theft of more than $650,000 from the public body that operates the property.
Brandy Okey, 39, former Expo Square chief financial officer, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return in connection with the loss of $654,579 from the entity that runs the Tulsa County fairgrounds.
The charges were filed Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in Tulsa federal court.
Okey pleaded not guilty during her arraignment. She was released on bond pending her next court date, which has not been scheduled.
She declined through her attorney to comment.
The charges allege that Okey would remove cash from Expo Square deposits that she made while working there.
“On some deposits, Okey took the entire deposit and at other times took only a portion of the deposit,” federal prosecutors allege in the charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims that Okey would shred the original deposit slip or prepare a new ticket when she took only a portion of the total deposit.
Okey would then hide the stolen cash in her home until she deposited it in her personal bank accounts, according to the charges.
Okey would conceal her scheme by periodically sending false reports to the Expo Square board of directors, prosecutors allege.
The wire fraud charge is tied to one such communication that Okey is alleged to have sent to the Expo Square Board of Directors on April 27, 2017.
The charges allege that she stole the funds between December 2015 and September 2018.
The charges also allege that Okey filed a false tax return in April 2018 that failed to report about $294,450 in income derived from the scheme.
In addition to the charges, federal prosecutors are seeking a criminal forfeiture money judgment of at least $654,579, which represents the amount lost through the alleged wire fraud.
Okey was employed at Expo Square from September 2006 to October 2018, when she resigned.
Expo Square is managed by the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, a public trust. Members of the authority are the three Tulsa County commissioners and two other trustees.
Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Andrus issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that says in part: “TCPFA has cooperated with law enforcement and regulatory officials throughout the investigative process.
“We have been committed to continue our operations and there has been no event disruption due to this criminal activity,” Andrus said.
Expo Square officials announced in April that the FBI was investigating the possible embezzlement of what was described as “significant” amounts of money.
The investigation was triggered by a review of fairgrounds accounting practices, according to reports at the time. The review found that several deposits had not cleared the bank.
Fairgrounds officials said at the time that they notified Tulsa police of the possible embezzlement on March 25. The police referred the matter to the FBI.