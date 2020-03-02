A former top official at the Tulsa County entity that manages Expo Square pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to the embezzlement of $654,579 from her former employer.
Brandy Okey, 40, of Broken Arrow, admitted to wire fraud and signing a false tax return as part of her scheme to defraud from the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority of box office receipts.
Okey was a former chief financial officer at TCPFA .
“I devised my fraudulent scheme to unlawfully enrich myself and to use the misappropriated funds for personal and family expenses,” Okey wrote in her portion of the plea agreement with prosecutors for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Convictions of wire fraud and signing a false tax return carries respective maximum prison terms of 20 years and three years, although the actual sentence is usually less under federal sentencing guidelines.
“Greedy Brandy Okey embezzled from the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority box office sales at Expo Square,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, in a statement. “Her scheme wasn’t particularly complex, but she used her position of trust to gain access to the funds and cover it up.”
In her written plea agreement, Okey admitted that from December 2015 to September 2018, she carried out a scheme in which she embezzled funds while employed with the TCPFA then later failed to report illegally obtained funds on a tax return.
As part of her guilty plea, Okey agreed to a restitution order of $654,579 for the TCPFA loss and $96,617 in lost revenue to the Internal Revenue Service.
A spokesperson for the TCPFA said Monday that the agency did receive payment from its insurance carrier as a result of the loss, although she did not specify how much was received.
Okey was employed at Expo Square from September 2006 to October 2018, when she resigned, officials said.
Expo Square is managed by the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, a public trust. Members of the authority are the three Tulsa County commissioners and two other trustees.
Expo Square officials announced in April that the FBI was investigating the possible embezzlement of what was described as “significant” amounts of money.
The investigation was triggered by a review of fairgrounds accounting practices, according to reports at the time. The review found that several deposits had not cleared the bank.
"I’m thankful the TCPFA reached out to let us know something was amiss," Shores said. "I hope other public authorities or corporate boards see this as an example of how federal justice officials can help them recover stolen money, hold accountable wrongdoers, and deter white collar crime.”