MUSKOGEE — Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief George Tiger was arraigned Wednesday on bribery charges linked to his work for another tribe.
Tiger, 69, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Kimberly West to the single-count indictment filed Aug. 14 in Muskogee federal court.
An Oct. 1 trial was set for Tiger, who was allowed to remain out of jail without posting bond.
A federal grand jury alleged the bribery took place between September 2017 and December 2018 while Tiger was working as chairman of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town’s Economic Development Authority Board.
The bribery count states that Tiger accepted the bribe from unidentified persons between Sept. 26, 2017, and Feb. 15, 2019.
While the indictment doesn’t mention details of the alleged bribery or others by name, a superseding indictment filed in another federal case in the same district names two others with ties to the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town’s Economic Development Authority and Tiger.
The two individuals, Aaron Dewayne Terry and Christina Rochelle Anglin, were already facing a 12-count indictment that accused Terry of nine counts of theft of tribal funds and one count each of conspiracy to commit theft of tribal funds or bribery and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Anglin is facing charges of theft of tribal funds, conspiracy to commit theft or bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The superseding indictment added four additional counts against Terry — two counts of theft of tribal funds, one count of bribery concerning tribal programs receiving federal funds and conspiracy to commit bribery.
Terry held various management and control positions in companies owned by the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, while Anglin was controller/chief financial officer for the tribe, according to court records.
The superseding indictment alleges Terry and others provided money and other things of value to the “Chairman of the Economic Development Authority Board of AQTT (hereinafter referred to as ‘G.T.’) to influence and reward G.T. for the awarding of contracts and the purchase of land to be put in trust for potential casino operations.”
The superseding indictment also alleges Terry was involved in the payment of about $100,000 and other goods to “G.T.” between 2017 and January 2019.
The payments ranged from a $2,000 cash payment made by Terry in spring 2018 at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City to $31,800 in payments for “consulting services” from an Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town-owned company that Terry controlled.
The indictment also alleges Terry gave the person, identified only as “G.T.,” with a University of Oklahoma football that was personalized with G.T.’s name on the football.
If convicted, Tiger faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 or both.
The Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town is a federally recognized tribe whose 350 members also enjoy dual citizenship as Muscogee (Creek) tribal members, according to the tribe’s website.
Tiger was first elected Muscogee (Creek) Nation principal chief in 2011 before losing a re-election bid in 2015 to James Floyd.
Tiger is one of 10 candidates vying to become the next principal chief. Floyd is not seeking re-election. The primary election is Sept. 21.