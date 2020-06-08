Former Muskogee County Sheriff Charles Pearson was arrested Sunday night after allegedly firing a gun at his brother's vehicle and drunk driving, authorities said.
About 6:45 p.m. Pearson was allegedly involved in a dispute with his brother, pointed a gun at him and fired into his vehicle at 7760 River Ridge Road in Muskogee County, according to an affidavit.
He was arrested about 10:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Woodland Road following a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
A Glock handgun was recovered from the vehicle by authorities and Pearson had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage and was unsteady on his feet, the document said.
He refused to take a breath test, the affidavit said.
Pearson was booked into the Muskogee County Jail and was being held on $50,000 bond, District Attorney Orvil Loge said. He was charged Monday with feloniously pointing a firearm, reckless conduct with a firearm, carrying a firearm while intoxicated and DUI.
Pearson, who served as sheriff for at least 16 years, is running for the position again this year as the lone Democrat.
One of the officers who arrested Pearson was Undersheriff Michael Mahan, who is one of three candidates running in the June 30 Republican primary for sheriff, according to the state election board.
Pearson has a court appearance scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Loge said.