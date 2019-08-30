MIAMI, Okla. — An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for a former Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce executive in connection with the theft of nearly $100,000.
Brandy Dawn Smith, 38, of Miami is charged with embezzlement in Ottawa County District Court.
Smith could not be reached for comment.
Smith is accused of giving herself unapproved bonuses and raises and using the chamber’s credit card at casinos and at a Branson motel when she was Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce vice president of chamber operations, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Smith, who worked for the chamber for nine years, was promoted to vice president in 2018. Her position required her to handle all the financial dealings of the chamber. She resigned after she was confronted by Miami Mayor Rudy Schultz, a chamber board member, on allegations that she used the chamber’s credit card to pay for hotel rooms at casinos and in Branson.
Payroll records show that Smith “double-paid herself many times and sometimes paying herself three times in one week,” the affidavit says.
Smith also gave herself a $10,000 raise in 2019 and two unapproved bonuses of $1,000 each, the affidavit states. An audit indicated that Smith wrote herself an unapproved $750 bonus check, the document says.
The “total amount from 2018 and 2019 of misused finances is $97,696.40,” the affidavit states.