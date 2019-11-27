A Tulsa County judge on Wednesday imposed a 10-year prison sentence for a former Oklahoma Department of Corrections probation officer who received a federal prison term Tuesday for charges related to sexual assaults against two of his probationers.
Steven Michael Powers, 35, entered guilty pleas Wednesday morning to 10 charges including forcible sodomy and three counts each of indecent exposure, sexual battery and stalking. District Judge Kelly Greenough ordered Powers to spend 10 years in prison for each of the felony counts, though she said those sentences and one-year terms for each of the stalking charges — which are misdemeanors — will be served concurrently.
The plea deal Powers accepted in state court comes a day after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jodi Jayne sentenced him to the statutory maximum of two years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of two women under his supervision.
Powers was a probation and parole officer for DOC from February 2015 to August 2017. DOC investigators opened an inquiry into powers in October 2017 after receiving an allegation from a female probation officer who reported Powers sent inappropriate text messages. Powers admitted making one of the women perform oral sex in his car and to exposing himself and performing a different sex act in front of the other woman.
He is expected to serve his federal sentence in Bureau of Prisons custody and then be transferred to DOC custody to complete the remainder of his 10-year term. Jayne on Tuesday said the federal sentence will be concurrent with the sentence Powers received in state court.
Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore told the Tulsa World the case against Powers involved a "violation of public trust" vested in him by the state. He said Powers' plea agreement allows him the opportunity to request a judicial review in two years "with an understanding we would not agree to a modification" of the sentence imposed.
"The stellar investigation by the Department of Corrections and the FBI should demonstrate those who violate that trust will be investigated and prosecuted," Elmore said. "Regardless of their status, those who prey upon others will be held accountable."
As part of his pleas, he agreed to forfeit his certification from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, as he became a Bartlesville police officer after leaving the DOC. The DOC and FBI said they identified four probationers and two coworkers of Powers' who said he made unwanted sexual advances toward them.