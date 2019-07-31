OKLAHOMA CITY — A former state senator has been ordered to jail for violating his probation just days after pleading guilty to assaulting an Uber driver.
Bryce Marlatt, a Republican from Woodward, will begin his 90-day stay at the Oklahoma County jail Aug. 12. His judge on Tuesday revoked his probation in full after Marlatt admitted to driving drunk early March 21.
Marlatt, 42, was charged in 2017 with sexual battery — a felony — after the Uber driver reported he made sexual advances and kissed her on the neck during a 37-minute ride in Oklahoma City. He resigned from the Senate and sought counseling for alcohol issues after being charged.
On March 8, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, assault and battery. Under a plea deal, he was placed on probation for 90 days for the misdemeanor offense and fined $500.
In announcing her decision, the judge pointed out Marlatt committed the new crime only 13 days after getting probation. "It's almost like you didn't take it seriously," District Judge Heather Coyle said.