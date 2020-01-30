A former Oologah High School teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student pleaded no contest Thursday to a lesser assault charge.
Haylie Smart, 30, pleaded no contest Thursday to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to court records. Smart had been charged in August 2018 with second-degree rape.
A Rogers County judge sentenced her to a five-year deferred sentence, barred contact with the victim and barred her from employment at any school, according to court records.
Rogers County authorities alleged that Smart began engaging with the student physically in October 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit. The two reportedly hugged in front of other students multiple times.
Sometime near the beginning of November 2017, the two began engaging in sex, the documents state. The boy turned 18 that December.