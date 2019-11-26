A former Oklahoma Department of Corrections probation officer was sentenced Tuesday to a maximum term of two years in federal prison in connection with the sexual assault of two of his female probationers.
Steven Michael Powers, 35, still faces state charges connected to the abuse, which could net him more prison time.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jodi Jayne, who sentenced Powers in Tulsa federal court, called the father of two’s actions a “very serious violation of rights by a state actor.”
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said after the sentencing that Powers “violated the public’s trust and the fundamental ethics which guide our justice system.”
“He used his position to prey on women he was entrusted to supervise,” Shores said. “The U.S. Attorney’s office will guard the constitutional protections afforded to all members of our community and aggressively prosecute corrupt individuals who violate those rights.”
Powers worked as a probation and parole officer for DOC from Feb. 2, 2015, to Aug. 16, 2017, according to court records associated with an application for a warrant to search Powers’ cellphone.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials began investigating Powers Oct. 27, 2017, after the agency received an allegation by a female probation and parole officer that claimed she had been receiving inappropriate text messages from Powers.
The woman said she received the text and instant messages from Powers while he was at DOC and after he left to work as a Bartlesville police officer, according to the search warrant affidavit.
DOC and FBI investigators would go on to identify six victims — two fellow workers and four probationers — who were subjected to his unwanted sexual advances.
Powers pleaded guilty Aug. 27 in Tulsa federal court to two misdemeanor counts of depriving two probationers of their civil rights while he was acting under color of law.
Powers also faces additional charges in Tulsa District Court, which could net him more prison time.
State prosecutors charged Powers Dec. 20 with 10 counts that include forcible sodomy, indecent exposure, sexual battery and stalking.
His plea agreement with federal prosecutors mentions the state charges.
“The defendant understands that he will likely serve time in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons and then upon release be transferred to the custody of the state of Oklahoma to complete his sentence…,” according to the plea agreement.
Powers admitted during his plea hearing to making one female probationer perform oral sex on him in his car while in Broken Arrow and to exposing his genitals and performing another sex act in front of another probationer for about 20 seconds.
Powers also agreed to forfeit his state law enforcement certification from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.