Pittsburg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a young woman Sunday night on accusations she made threats against McAlester High School.
Alexis Dawn Wilson, 18, was arrested on a complaint of terroristic threats after her employer notified deputies about the concern of one of Wilson's coworkers.
The coworker said Wilson was showing off pictures of an assault-style rifle she recently purchased and reportedly said she "was going to shoot 400 people for fun and that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it," according to an incident report.
Deputies found Wilson at her home, and when asked about making a threat toward the school, "she stated that she didn't mean the statement to sound the way it did and that she was just trying to teach her coworker to not be afraid of firearms."
The coworker told investigators she didn't think Wilson was "all there" and wasn't sure whether she would do what she claimed, the report states.
Wilson told deputies she was bullied at the school in the past and seemed frustrated she could not enroll again due to past suspensions, but she told them "it didn't upset her enough to do anything to the school."
School officials told deputies Wilson had been suspended for bringing a knife to school and later bearing swastika symbols on some of her personal belongings, the report states.
Deputies said they recovered an AK-47 and six magazines from Wilson's room, along with a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells. The rifle likely is a semi-automatic firearm in the style of the AK-47, which is a fully automatic weapon not available for civilian purchase.
Wilson's mother told deputies Wilson had been saving for the rifle, and she hadn't thought anything of it because Wilson has always shot firearms and hunted, the report states.
Deputies also took Wilson's phone as evidence and said she appeared nervous, explaining that some material on her phone is related to crime and committing crime, the report states.
Wilson was arrested and booked into the Pittsburg County jail, and her bond will be set at arraignment Monday afternoon, according to a news release.