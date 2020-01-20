A former Tulsa spa owner faces up to 20 years in federal prison on accusations she falsified medical records and treated clients with Botox and dermal filler from unauthorized sources.
A federal grand jury indicted Elisa Kaye Sanders, 60, with two counts of mail fraud and 13 counts of wire fraud related to her spa's use of Botox and Juvederm Ultra 3 and 4 purchased from unauthorized sources for about six years, between November 2012 and April 2018, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Friday in a news release.
Sanders was the majority owner and operator of L'Chaim Medical Spa, formerly near Woodland Hills Mall and previously known as Enhance Skin and Body Medical Spa.
Food and Drug Administration representatives told Sanders in September 2016 that the practice was illegal, but she continued. The indictment alleges she sold 30,0000 units of Botox from October 2016 to May 2018, and at least 3,000 of those units were purchased from the unauthorized sources.
The mail fraud charges stem from Sanders purchasing Botox from an unauthorized source in Mumbai, India, in 2015, and her sending altered medical records to a client's physician.
The records were altered to show that Juvederm Ultra Plus XC had been given to the client when, in fact, Juvederm Ultra 4 was administered, which is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States.
The wire fraud charges stem from payments Sanders accepted from clients for the drugs from unauthorized sources and payments to middlemen for purchase of the drugs from unauthorized sources.
Sanders faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a maximum three years of supervised release for each of the 15 fraud counts, the release states.
The Food and Drug Administration's Office of Criminal Investigations conducted the investigation, and U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said his office will continue to pursue and prosecute healthcare providers who "skirt FDA regulations developed to ensure the safety of individuals receiving prescription drug treatments."
A formal sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.