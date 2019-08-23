Three convicts from the Tulsa area were among four inmates injured in fights this week at a northwest Oklahoma prison that prompted more than a dozen inmate transfers, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported Friday.
Two fights broke out within minutes of each other Wednesday afternoon at the James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, resulting in four inmates being injured, according to a news release.
Ever Yac-Mazariegos and Donald Manning were treated at the facility’s medical unit for minor injuries, according to the release. Yac-Mazariegos, 36, was convicted in 2018 of lewd/indecent proposals/acts to a child in Rogers County, and Manning, 48, was convicted in 2014 of illegal drug trafficking and child abuse in Tulsa County.
Jacobo Guerrero and Mario Reyes were treated and released from an Enid hospital for "superficial puncture wounds," the release states. Guerrero, 37, was convicted in 2018 of child abuse in Tulsa County; Reyes, 41, has convictions out of Blaine County.
“Correctional officers acted quickly and professionally, ending the fights before anyone was seriously injured,” ODOC Interim Director Scott Crow said in the release.
More than a dozen inmates were transferred from the medium-security prison to facilities across the state, the release states.
ODOC Fugitive Apprehension and Investigation agents and prison staff are investigating the cause of the altercations.