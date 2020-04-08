Four people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital after a shooting into a vehicle and subsequent crash on the Tisdale Parkway late Wednesday.
Police received multiple calls about the shooting and crash just northwest of downtown Tulsa about 8:30 p.m. A sport utility vehicle with multiple gunshot victims inside had hit a median divider near the Fairview Street exit, police said.
At least a dozen bullet holes could be seen in the passenger side of the SUV.
No other vehicle was at the scene, and it was unclear whether other people had also been shot. No witnesses had come forward.
Police expect the southbound lanes of the Tisdale Parkway to be blocked at the Fairview exit for several hours into the night.