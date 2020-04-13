The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a Pawnee County homicide suspect who is believed to be hiding out in the Tulsa area.
Phillip Adrian Stout, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Randall Madewell, who was found dead March 30 in his Cleveland, Oklahoma, home — just three days after Stout was released from the Creek County jail.
Stout had been serving time on drug charges, and marshals think he's homeless and living in abandoned houses in the Tulsa area.
He's considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or usmarshals.gov/tips.