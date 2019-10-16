The assistant chief of the Gore Police Department was charged Wednesday on allegations that he electrically stunned a suicidal woman who was restrained.
Sequoyah County prosecutors charged Assistant Chief Jose Guzman, 39, with misdemeanor assault and battery, court records show.
Police in Gore and nearby Webbers Falls responded to a request for a welfare check at an apartment in Gore in June. The apartment resident reportedly had been making suicidal comments, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The responding officers handcuffed the woman and called for an ambulance to take her to a mental health facility. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent wrote in the affidavit that the woman was compliant with the two officers.
“Gore Assistant Police Chief Guzman arrived to assist and made contact with (the woman),” the agent wrote. “(The woman) became very upset and was cursing at Guzman over a past incident.”
The woman stood up, and Guzman responding by telling her to sit down, the affidavit states. She stood up again, and Guzman forced her to the floor, according to the affidavit.
Guzman obtained a Taser, an electrical stun device, from a Gore officer, put the device to the woman’s chest and used a “drive stun” technique, which causes pain without firing the prongs, the document says.
An ambulance arrived minutes later, and the woman was taken to a mental health facility in Wagoner County.
Gore Police Department policy, according to the OSBI, precludes the use of a drive stun. The policy also dictates that a stun gun should not be used against a restrained person “unless physical aggression has to be overcome,” according to the affidavit.
The other responding officers indicated to OSBI agents that the woman had not used physical aggression toward Guzman.
“Both officers felt that since (the woman) was handcuffed behind her back that they could have physically subdued (her) without Guzman utilizing the Taser,” an OSBI agent wrote in the affidavit.
Guzman was booked into the Sequoyah County jail on the charge Wednesday and was released on bond.
He remained an active employee of the Gore Police Department following several weeks of administrative leave, Town Administrator Horace Lindley said. Gore’s Board of Trustees took no action in executive session about his employment during a meeting in the weeks following the incident.
