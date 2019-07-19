Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday requested an investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools and its related entities by Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd.
The Tulsa World has also obtained public records that indicate one of Epic's own charter school authorizers has been in touch with the State Auditor's Office for months about its questions about a possible audit.
Byrd declined to comment on Stitt's request, but confirmed her office has already been in contact with the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board about questions.
Earlier this week, OSBI filed public court documents revealing allegations of embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretenses and racketeering at Epic, which is the state’s fastest-growing online school system.
Stitt's office announced the request and made public a copy of the document in a 2 p.m. press release.
In his letter to Byrd, Stitt requested a three-year audit of Epic and all related entities. He specifically asked that the auditor "look back on all previously issued audits, as well as any federal audits done during that time period."
OSBI is actively investigating allegations that Epic has wrongly obtained millions of taxpayer dollars by leaving students on its rolls long after they stopped attending and enrolling students from home schools and private schools who received little or no instruction by Epic.
That reportedly included the so-called “dual enrollment” of many students in both a private school and Epic, without the knowledge or consent of their parents.
The day after the OSBI's new allegations emerged in court documents, the governor requested a briefing from the OSBI on its latest probe. But when asked Friday, his spokeswoman Donelle Harder told the Tulsa World that briefing is not imminent.
"They will set the briefing close to completion of the investigation," Harder said.
Epic Charter Schools opened in 2011, founded by two Oklahoma City men, Ben Harris and David Chaney, under a nonprofit corporation by the name of Community Strategies.
But Harris and Chaney, who until a month ago was also Epic’s superintendent, are both owners of Epic Youth Services LLC, a separate, for-profit company with which the school contracts for its operation.
In the new court records, OSBI said it reviewed bank statements that showed Harris and Chaney had split profits of at least $10 million between 2013 and 2018.
Epic serves students in pre-kindergarten all the way through 12th grade. It began with an online charter school for students across the state called Epic One-on-One. Then, in 2017, it sought and received the sponsorship of Rose State College to open a second school model it calls Epic Blended Learning Centers, with learning centers for students residing only in Tulsa and Oklahoma Counties.
Its online charter school for students statewide is currently sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.
Through an Open Records Act request, the Tulsa World on Friday obtained e-mails that show Rebecca Wilkinson, that board's executive director, has been in in touch with the State Auditor's Office since the day after the Tulsa World first reported Epic was under investigation by OSBI, and the Office of the Inspector General, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Education.
Brenda Holt, deputy director of the special investigative unit of the State Auditor's office, referenced a conversation she and Wilkinson had the morning of Feb. 28 and e-mailed her a list of contacts.
The very first listing is for Tommy Johnson, the same OSBI special agent working on the Epic investigation. The remaining names were blacked out in the copy the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board released to the World.
Wilkinson responded to Holt: "Thank you. I will make contact with each fo them and then we can discuss a possible plan of action."
"Oklahoma is investing in public education at the highest levels in our state's history, while also modernizing and developing new solutions for the delivery of education that ensures the best outcomes for Oklahoma's children," Stitt said in the written statement. "As we progress towards becoming a Top Ten state, we must be equally committed to accountability and transparency across the public education spectrum. This is why we are requesting for the State Auditor to engage with an investigative audit of Epic Charter School and its related entities."
The press release from Stitt's office also included a quote from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
"As every public education dollar is precious, it is critical that there be full transparency and accountability for how those dollars are spent. I commend Gov. Stitt in calling for this audit to help shed light on the matter," said the written statement from Hofmeister.
A Tulsa World review of Oklahoma Ethics Commission data earlier this year showed that Hofmeister and Stitt were numbers one and seven among the top ten recipients of Epic-backed political campaign donations since the school's founding.
For his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, Stitt received a total of $10,900, while Epic-backers gave Hofmeister a total of $52,138 for her 2014 and 2018 campaigns for state superintendent.