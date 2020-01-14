Authorities confiscated a gun and detained a third-grade student after that student was found in possession of the firearm at an Okemah school, officials said Tuesday.
School officials received a report Tuesday morning that the student had a gun in a bag, according to an Okemah Public Schools news release. School officials said a gun was located when the bag was searched.
Law enforcement officers took possession of the firearm, and school officials said "appropriate action" was being taken against the student, according to the release.
"Parents, please remember to check your student’s backpacks regularly and please discuss with your students the importance of reporting anything that seems suspicious," district officials said in the news release.
Okemah is about 65 miles south-southwest of Tulsa.