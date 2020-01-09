Tulsa police shared video footage Thursday of a brief standoff and arrest of a man who was accused of shooting another man on Christmas Eve.
Police shared the video of Derek "Big Country" Lovell's arrest from footage that was recorded as part of the Tulsa Police Department's participation in A&E's "Live PD" show. Lovell, 35, was accused of shooting a man on Dec. 24, according to court records.
Officers located Lovell at a motel on Saturday, according to the shared video. Police fired several pepper balls into a room before Lovell and a woman came outside.
"He tried to tunnel through a couple walls, then tried to tunnel through the ceiling, ran into cement barrier both times," Tulsa Police Officer Heath Brownell says in the video. "He eventually decided that it was in his best interest to come out and just give up."
Officers arrested Lovell on charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He also is being held on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, domestic assault and battery, obstruction and malicious injury to property.
The shooting victim told police in late December that he picked up Lovell's wife and was driving her to her house in the 31st Street and Garnett Road area, according to a court affidavit. He took her to a nearby store "out of fear that 'Country' was going to shoot him for being around" his wife.
The victim left the area of Lovell's residence after he was told that Lovell was "inside shooting up the house," an investigator wrote in the affidavit. Lovell is alleged to have then fired at the victim's car, striking the victim.
Lovell is being held in Tulsa County jail with bail set at $119,500.