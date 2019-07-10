A man was found shot to death in a Henyretta home Wednesday morning, and police there are seeking the public's help in finding a person of interest, TheHenryettan.com reported.
Edwin Reid was found dead about 9 a.m. in the back room of a home in the 700 block of West Division Street, according to the local online news source.
The walls of the home had several bullet holes, The Henryettan reported. Another resident of the home, who reported the death, is not a suspect, the publication said.
Police Chief Steve Norman told The Henryettan that officers want to speak with Toby Holaby but can't find him.
Norman told the Tulsa World late Wednesday that officers have "several promising leads" and might work through the night.
Anyone with knowledge of Holaby's whereabouts is asked to call the Henryetta Police Department at 918-652-3106.
TheHenryettan.com reported that Reid's death is the first homicide within the city limits since 2015.
Henryetta is south of Okmulgee on Interstate 40.