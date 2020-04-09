Police are asking for the public for assistance in locating a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old boy and fled the scene.
About 8 p.m. April 2, a Ford Crown Victoria struck the boy when he stepped into the roadway to retrieve a football, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The collision occurred in the 1300 block of South 73rd East Avenue.
The boy sustained a broken leg, broken arm and internal injuries, according to the release. The vehicle fled the scene.
Witnesses told police the vehicle was an "old police car": a Crown Victoria with a white midsection, black front end and rear end, and equipped with a spot light on the driver's side, according to the release.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.