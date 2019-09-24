School officials removed a middle school student from a south Tulsa private school Tuesday after the student was alleged to have made threatening statements directed at other students.
Officials at Holland Hall, 5666 E. 81st St., removed the child from classes and said in a statement Tuesday evening that “the student will not be at school for the time being pending the appropriate assessments and further investigation by the school.”
School officials met with the student and his or her family and notified other parents of the alleged threats, and the allegations were reported to Tulsa police, according to the statement, released to the Tulsa World by Head of School J.P. Culley.
“Please know that any and all threatening statements are taken seriously to ensure our students and school community remain safe,” the statement says.